WL-S boys prevail at Triad Invitational

NORTH LEWISBURG – The West Liberty-Salem boys track squad won the six-team Triad Invitational.

Triad placed sixth with 38 points but did not report statistics.

Placing first for the Tigers were 4×800 relay Isaac Brown, Tate Yoder, Quentin Rudolph, and Dylan Lauck 8:27.59; 1,600 Lauck 4:36.52; 110 hurdles Logan Phillips 17.36; 400 Phillips 54.53; 800 Brown 2:05.35; 200 Logan Saylor 24.58; high jump Saylor 6-0; long jump Saylor 20-4.5 and 3,200 Owen Harrison 10:20.48.

Placing second for the Tigers were 3,200 Asher Knox 10:26.29; 800 Quentin Rudolph 2:08.76; 400 Micah Smith 57.12; 100 Dylan Glunt 11.88; 1,600 Yoder 4:39.04 and 300 hurdles Max Rudolph 46.34.

Placing third for the Tigers were long jump Glunt 18-7; 200 Glunt 24.90 and 4×100 relay Glunt, Gabe McGill, Josh Wilcoxon, Tobi Thornburg 50.06.

JH track

The West Liberty-Salem junior high girls track squad won the eight-team Triad Invitational.

WL-S had 166.5 team points, followed by Urbana with 114.5. Triad placed fifth.

First-place finishers for the Tigers included 4×800 relay – Gwen McCullough, Malia Miller, Emma Smith and Breece Gullett 11:52.13; 100 hurdles – Hattie Jacobs 19.60; 400 dash – Breece Gullett 1:11.11; 4×200 relay – Hattie Jacobs, Ashlee VonDeylen, Lexi Hausler and Raylea Henry 2:12.07; 200 hurdles – Elise Longshore 35.16; 800 run – Gwen McCullough 2:55.69; 200 dash – Chloe Griffith 31.29; 4×400 relay – Breece Gullett, Emma Smith, Raylea Henry and Hattie Jacobs 5:04.19; pole vault – Tori Douthwaite 5-6 and long jump – Chloe Griffith 13-7.

The WL-S boys team finished in 2nd place, Urbana was fourth and Triad was fifth.

First-place finishers for the Tigers included 4×800 relay – Caleb Larson, Dylan King, Taryn Bradley and Brevin Louden 10:10.10; 400 dash – Brevin Louden 58.88; 800 run – Dylan King 2:29.47 and 4×400 relay – Caleb Larson, Jake Lauck, Wyatt Longaberger and Brevin Louden.

No other results were reported.

Graham’s junior high track teams competed at the Early Season Invite at Mechanicsburg.

Top finishers for the Falcon boys were Garrett Wallen second place in the 1,600-meter Run (5:20.62), Sam Dunn first place in discus (115-0) and second place in the 100 dash (12.54) and a second-place finish from the 4×800 relay team of Sebastian Roberts, Jesse Jenkins, Jack Bonham and Wallen (10:18.91).

The boys placed 5th out of 17 teams in the meet.

The top finisher for the Falcon girls was Khloe Roberts finishing third in the 200 hurdles (36.30).

The girls finished 10th out of 17 teams in the meet.

No other results were reported.