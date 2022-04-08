Mechanicsburg nips Northeastern in softball

MECHANICSBURG – Addie DeLong was 3 for 4 as Mechanicsburg nipped Northeastern, 7-6, in OHC softball.

The Indians scored 3 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

For Mechanicsburg (3-1, 3-0), Jasalyn Sartin earned the win and Elyse Wilson was 2 for 4.

Triad falls

TROY – Triad lost to Troy, 5-2, in non-league softball.

For the Cardinals (2-6), Morgan Alexander took the loss, striking out 4. Mallory Hayes was 2 for 3 with a stolen base and an RBI, Kaley Nott was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Allison Harlan was 1 for 3 and scored a run.

Graham loses

Tecumseh upended Graham, 15-1, in 5 innings in CBC softball.

For the Falcons (0-4, 0-2), Elaina Purk was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

UHS falls

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Southeastern beat Urbana, 5-2, in non-league softball.

UHS is now 0-6 overall.