Graham JH teams place 2nd at Northwestern

SPRINGFIELD – Graham competed in a junior high track tri-meet at Northwestern.

Top finishers for the Falcon boys placing first were Garrett Wallen in the 1,600-meter run (5:23.11) and 800-meter run (2:30.85), Sam Dunn in the discus (113-9.5), Sebastian Roberts in the 400 (1:02.19) and the 4×200-meter relay team of Brody Fritts, Kole Bishop, Nathan Dunn and Zackary Estep (2:30.85).

The boys placed second in the meet behind Northwestern.

Top finishers for the Graham girls placing first were Khloe Roberts in the 200-meter hurdles (34.93) and Ella Putterbaugh in the long jump (12-8.5), Ivy Hatfield in the 400-meter dash (1:13.16), Grace Stevens in the discus (54-4) and Leila Konicki in the high jump (4-2), 1600-meter run (6:45.47), and the 800-meter run (3:04.39).

The girls finished second in the meet behind Northwestern.