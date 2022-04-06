Jeff Wooten (left) and Ryan Fleming teamed up over the winter to form a new owner/driver team. Things have started off well, as Fleming set the fast time and won the CRA Late Model feature Sunday at Shady Bowl Speedway. Wooten owns the Wooten’s Automotive Shops in St. Paris and Urbana.

Jeff Wooten (left) and Ryan Fleming teamed up over the winter to form a new owner/driver team. Things have started off well, as Fleming set the fast time and won the CRA Late Model feature Sunday at Shady Bowl Speedway. Wooten owns the Wooten’s Automotive Shops in St. Paris and Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_shady1.jpg Jeff Wooten (left) and Ryan Fleming teamed up over the winter to form a new owner/driver team. Things have started off well, as Fleming set the fast time and won the CRA Late Model feature Sunday at Shady Bowl Speedway. Wooten owns the Wooten’s Automotive Shops in St. Paris and Urbana. Isaacs photo