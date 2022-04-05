WL-S girls prevail at OHC preview meet

SPRINGFIELD – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team won the Ohio Heritage Conference Preview hosted by Northeastern.

WL-S senior Megan Adams led the team with first-place finishes in the 1,600-meter run (5:25.59) and the 3,200-meter run (11:52.8). The 4×200 relay team of Sophia Hardwick, Mandilyn Weaver, Claire Longshore and Mallory Bostick also placed first (1:55.42).

Placing second for WL-S were Lilly Weaver long jump (14-11), Alaina Irving 100-meter hurdles (:17.18), Bostick 400-meter dash (1:05.06) and Sophia Hardwick 300-meter hurdles (50.84).

Third-place finishers were Hardwick 100-meter hurdles (17.77), Ashley Yoder 1,600-meter run (5:52.7) and 800- meter run (2:35.7), Delaney Jones 200-meter dash 27.65, Taylor Kennedy 3,200-meter run (13.32.79), Longshore 300-meter hurdles (53.63) and the 4×800 relay of Teagan Boyd, Taylor Kennedy, Lily Smith and Maggie Davis (11:25.30).

Finishing in fourth place were Tina Douthwaite pole vault (7-06), Mandilyn Weaver high jump (4-06) and Bostick 200-meter dash (28.48).

Triad placed fifth and Mechanicsburg was eighth. Neither team reported results.

The West Liberty-Salem boys track team finished 3rd at the OHC Preview.

Placing first was 3,200 – Asher Knox 10:44.5; 2nd – 110 hurdles – Jackson Steider 17.64; 3rd – 1,600 – Knox 4:52.4; 3rd – 3,200 – Joey LaRoche 11:00.4; 3rd – discus – Mark Bair 118-0 and 4th – 800 – Micah Smith 2:13.65.

WL-S will compete at the Miami East Invitational on Friday.

JH track

NEW CARLISLE – Graham’s junior high track team competed in a five-team meet at Tecumseh.

Top finishers for the Graham boys placing first were Garrett Wallen in the 1,600-meter run (5:21.54), Zackary Estep in the high jump (5-0) and Carter Sparks in the long jump (16-6.5).

The Falcon boys won the meet with 173 points ahead of Northwestern, Tecumseh, Bethel and Dayton Christian.

Top finishers for the Graham girls placing first were Khloe Roberts in the 200-meter hurdles (35.37) and Ella Putterbaugh in the long jump (14-10).

The Falcon girls finished second in the meet with 113 points behind Tecumseh which had 159 points.