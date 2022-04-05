North Union upends Graham in softball

ST. PARIS – North Union downed Graham, 11-1, in CBC softball.
Marissa Pine scored Graham’s lone run.
WL-S tops Triad
WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Triad, 8-0, in OHC softball.
For the Tigers, Whitney Strapp was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored, Aubrey Williams had a 2-run homer and Kennedy Wallace earned the win with 9 strikeouts.
For Triad (2-5, 0-4), Lilly Greene took the loss and struck out 12. Greene was 2 for 3 with a stolen base and Jalynn Smith was 2 for 3.
Indians win
MECHANICSBURG – The Indians routed Fairbanks, 17-3, in OHC softball.
For Mechanicsburg (2-1), Emily Conley was 2 for 4 with 5 RBI, Jasalyn Sartin was 3 for 4 with 5 RBI and Peyton Groves had 3 RBI.
UHS falls
Visiting Ben Logan beat Urbana, 6-1, in CBC softball.
The Raiders scored 5 runs in the fifth inning.
Maleah Murphy was 3 for 3 and Marah Donahoe took the loss for UHS, which committed 3 errors.