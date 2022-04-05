North Union upends Graham in softball

ST. PARIS – North Union downed Graham, 11-1, in CBC softball.

Marissa Pine scored Graham’s lone run.

WL-S tops Triad

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Triad, 8-0, in OHC softball.

For the Tigers, Whitney Strapp was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored, Aubrey Williams had a 2-run homer and Kennedy Wallace earned the win with 9 strikeouts.

For Triad (2-5, 0-4), Lilly Greene took the loss and struck out 12. Greene was 2 for 3 with a stolen base and Jalynn Smith was 2 for 3.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians routed Fairbanks, 17-3, in OHC softball.

For Mechanicsburg (2-1), Emily Conley was 2 for 4 with 5 RBI, Jasalyn Sartin was 3 for 4 with 5 RBI and Peyton Groves had 3 RBI.

UHS falls

Visiting Ben Logan beat Urbana, 6-1, in CBC softball.

The Raiders scored 5 runs in the fifth inning.

Maleah Murphy was 3 for 3 and Marah Donahoe took the loss for UHS, which committed 3 errors.

Graham’s Marissa Pine lines a hit against North Union. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_pine.jpg Graham’s Marissa Pine lines a hit against North Union. Photo by John Coffman Photography