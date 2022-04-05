Graham defeats North Union in baseball

ST. PARIS – Graham defeated North Union, 10-3, in CBC baseball.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG – Jake Edwards earned the win and had 10 strikeouts as Mechanicsburg beat Fairbanks, 5-1, in OHC baseball.

For the Indians (4-0), Brennin Eyink was 1 for 3 with 3 RBI and Aaron Conley was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 runs scored.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvee team downed Fairbanks, 13-3.

WL-S nips Triad

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S earned a 3-2 walk-off victory over Triad in OHC baseball.

The game was tied 2-2 with WL-S batting in the bottom of the seventh inning when Payton Knight singled on an 0-2 count, scoring the winning run.

For WL-S (2-3, 1-2), Austin Olejniczak earned the win, Knight was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Isaac Reames was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

For Triad, Drue Instine was 2 for 3.

The Tiger jayvees beat Triad, 19-5. For WL-S, Jayden Temple had 2 hits and an RBI, Owen Deere had 2 hits and Dylan Wing and Aaron Campbell each had a hit and 3 RBI.

UHS falls

Visiting Ben Logan defeated Urbana, 7-4, in CBC baseball.

The Raiders scored 4 runs over the last two innings.

For the Hillclimbers (0-3), Jonathan Hildebrand, Braeden Stambaugh and Logan Segovia each had 2 hits.

Graham catcher Ben Sells (left) tags out a North Union base runner. Photo by John Coffman Photography