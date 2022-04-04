Indians sweep Hardin Northern in baseball

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians swept Hardin Northern on Saturday by scores of 10-0 and 7-2 in non-league baseball.

The winning pitchers were Mason Hess and Jake Edwards, respectively.

Hitting standouts for Mechanicsburg (3-0) in the twinbill were Edwards, Hess, Aaron Conley and Jayden Roland.

Falcons win

SPRINGFIELD – Graham downed Northeastern, 3-1, in non-league baseball on Saturday.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Northeastern defeated Triad, 12-5, in OHC baseball on Friday.

For the Cardinals, Ayden Spriggs took the loss and went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.

WL-S falls

MILFORD CENTER – A walk-off left West Liberty-Salem on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to Fairbanks on Friday in OHC baseball.

The game was tied 1-1 with Fairbanks batting in the bottom of the seventh inning when an error scored a run for the Panthers.

In the top of the fifth inning, WL-S tied the score at 1-1 when Eli Allen singled on a 0-1 count, scoring a run.

On Saturday, Ben Logan topped WL-S, 17-2, in non-league action.

The WL-S jayvee baseball team fell to Versailles, 12-8, on Friday. For the Tigers, Jayden Temple was 2 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI, Cody Crawford was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and Peyton Hull was 1 for 1 with 3 walks, 3 runs scored and 3 stolen bases.

On Saturday, the WL-S jayvees snagged a late lead and defeated Ben Logan, 8-6. Hull started the game for the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out three. Sam Lauck and Brodey Deam each had multiple hits for WL-S and Temple had a triple and 2 RBI.

UHS loses

DAYTON – Chaminade Julienne beat Urbana, 10-0, in non-league baseball on Saturday.

For UHS (0-2), Levi Stapleton was 1 for 2 and Jonathan Hildebrand was 1 for 3.

Triad catcher Logan Braun tags out a Northeastern base runner during Friday’s game at Triad. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_triad2.jpg Triad catcher Logan Braun tags out a Northeastern base runner during Friday’s game at Triad. Photo by John Coffman Photography