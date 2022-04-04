Shady Bowl Speedway kicks off 2022 season

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway kicked off its 2022 racing season with four divisions of stock cars on Sunday.

The CRA and VORES sanctioning bodies took over the rural oval on a very chilly day but the action on the track was hot. The first series on the track was the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks. Jason Atkinson won the 75-lap event after beating back the challenges of Josh Smith, Austin Maynard and Ryan Amonett through most of the race. Smith, a local favorite, made it all the way back up to second after a mechanical issue forced him to the pits. When the checkered flew it was Atkinson, Smith, Maynard, Dalton Connor and J.P. Crabtree finishing one through five.

The VORES Compact Series was next up for their 30-lap main. Hoosier driver Chis Jennings proved all his series crowns were no fluke as he dominated the event. Karter Stark and Bo Hoelscher battled for the second spot before Stark got by with just a few laps remaining. Kyle Frame was fourth and Justin Courtney fifth. Nicholas Meade carried the checkered for the “B” main.

The Vores Welding CRA Late Model Sportsmen were next out for a 50-lap main. Brad Coons and Chad Pendleton started up front and battled the first eight laps. But it was not to be as fast qualifier Ryan Fleming motored by and never looked back, as he put on a driving clinic in his new ride. Fleming was behind the wheel of Wootens Automotive and Towing’s brand new hot rod. Coons held on for second, with Pendelton third, Billy Hudson fourth and Caleb Reschar fifth.

The modified field saw favorite Jerry Stapleton of Troy take command of the race and he was never challenged as he claimed first place money. Mark Timmerman, Adam Lee, Bob Sibila Jr. and Mike Carroll filled out the top five.

Jason Atkinson wins the CRA Street Stock feature at Shady Bowl Speedway on Sunday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_race.jpg Jason Atkinson wins the CRA Street Stock feature at Shady Bowl Speedway on Sunday.