Triad softball earns sweep over Pleasant

NORTH LEWISBURG – On Saturday, Triad swept Marion Pleasant by scores of 4-3 and 5-1 in non-league softball.

Lilly Greene and Morgan Alexander earned the wins, respectively.

Hitting standouts for Triad (2-4) in the twinbill included Allison Harlan, Mallory Hayes, Hailey Blackburn and Greene.

In OHC softball on Friday, Triad lost to Northeastern, 20-0.

For the Cardinals, Morgan Alexander took the loss. Triad did not have a hit.

WL-S falls

In OHC s0ftball on Friday, WL-S lost to Fairbanks, 8-6.

Fairbanks started the game leading 6-0, but the Tigers fought back and tied the game in the 5th inning by scoring 6 runs.

For WL-S, Whitney Strapp was 3 for 4 and Bailey Poppe had 2 RBI.

On Saturday, Ben Logan beat WL-S, 18-0, in non-league action.

UHS loses

Visiting Kenton Ridge beat Urbana, 15-0, in five innings in CBC softball on Saturday.

For UHS (0-3), Maleah Murphy and Emily Skelley each had a hit.

Indians fall

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder nipped Mechanicsburg, 3-2, in non-league softball on Saturday.

JA scored 3 runs in the first inning.

For the Indians (1-1), Addie DeLong was 3 for 3.

Graham loses

ST. PARIS – Piqua held off Graham, 13-11, in non-league softball on Saturday.

For the Falcons (0-2), Marissa Pine was 4 for 4 with 2 RBI, Makayla Mills was 3 for 5, Maelly McGowen was 2 for 4 and Rylee Olson was 2 for 5.