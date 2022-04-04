WL-S boys place 4th at Versailles meet

VERSAILLES – West Liberty-Salem finished 4th in the Black Division at the Versailles Tiger Track Invitational on Saturday.

Placing first for the Tigers were 4×800 relay – Owen Harrison, Tate Yoder, Quentin Rudolph and Dylan Lauck 8:30.82; 200 – Dylan Glunt 24.33 and 3,200 – Dylan Lauck 10:17.94.

Placing second were 1,600 – Dylan Lauck 4:38.23, 400 – Isaac Brown 53.51, 3,200 – Owen Harrison 10:25.31 and 2nd 4×400 relay Isaac Brown, Logan Phillips, Quentin Rudolph, Jackson Steider 3:44.63.

Placing third were 1,600 – Tate Yoder 4:39.94 and 800 – Quentin Rudolph 2:09.19.

Placing fourth were 100 – Dylan Glunt 12.06; 110 hurdles – Logan Phillips 16.93 and 800 – Tate Yoder 2:12.21.