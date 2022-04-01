Indians open season with victory

XENIA – Mechanicsburg defeated Legacy Christian, 15-1, in non-league baseball at Athletes in Action Stadium.

The Indians scored all 15 runs over the first four innings.

For Mechanicsburg, Fisher Morgan was 2 for 2 with 3 runs scored and an RBI, Mason Hess was 3 for 3 with 4 runs scored and 5 RBI, Jake Edwards was 3 for 5 with 4 RBI and Brennin Eyink was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored.

Aaron Conley earned the win and had 7 strikeouts.

Triad softball falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Kenton Ridge beat Triad, 18-2, in five innings in non-league softball.

For Triad (0-3, 0-2), Lilly Greene took the loss. She struck out 3 and gave up 18 runs (15 earned).

Greene went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jalynn Smith went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Alison Harlan went 1 for 2 with a stolen base.

Graham loses

ST. PARIS – Southeastern topped Graham, 15-5, in non-league softball.

For the Falcons (0-1), Olivia Bryant was 2 for 2, Mackenzie Clark was 2 for 3 and Marissa Pine had 2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg’s Mason Hess celebrates with teammate Jake Edwards after Hess’ inside-the-park home run against Legacy Christian. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_hess.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Mason Hess celebrates with teammate Jake Edwards after Hess’ inside-the-park home run against Legacy Christian. Photo by John Coffman Photography