Southeastern nips WL-S in softball

SOUTH CHARLESTON – West Liberty-Salem lost to Southeastern, 4-3, in OHC softball.

The Trojans scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Brooklyn Wilcoxon and Whitney Strapp each had a double for the Tigers (0-2).

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – West Jefferson defeated Triad, 12-0, in five innings in OHC softball.

West Jeff scored seven runs in the first inning.

For the Cardinals (0-2), Lilly Greene took the loss, striking out 4 and giving up 11 hits and 11 runs (10 earned). Morgan Alexander and Hailey Blackburn each stole a base.

UHS loses

Visiting Shawnee beat Urbana, 8-5, in CBC softball.

For UHS (0-2), Emily Skelley had a double, a home run and 2 RBI and Gracie Hower added a home run and 2 RBI.

Urbana’s Emily Skelley lines a double against visiting Shawnee. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_skelley-1.jpg Urbana’s Emily Skelley lines a double against visiting Shawnee. Photo by John Coffman Photography