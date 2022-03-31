Southeastern nips WL-S in softball

SOUTH CHARLESTON – West Liberty-Salem lost to Southeastern, 4-3, in OHC softball.
The Trojans scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Brooklyn Wilcoxon and Whitney Strapp each had a double for the Tigers (0-2).
Triad falls
NORTH LEWISBURG – West Jefferson defeated Triad, 12-0, in five innings in OHC softball.
West Jeff scored seven runs in the first inning.
For the Cardinals (0-2), Lilly Greene took the loss, striking out 4 and giving up 11 hits and 11 runs (10 earned). Morgan Alexander and Hailey Blackburn each stole a base.
UHS loses
Visiting Shawnee beat Urbana, 8-5, in CBC softball.
For UHS (0-2), Emily Skelley had a double, a home run and 2 RBI and Gracie Hower added a home run and 2 RBI.