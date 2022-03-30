WL-S girls place third at Anna track meet

ANNA – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team opened the season with a third-place finish at the Anna Quad meet.

Senior Megan Adams led the Tigers winning the 1,600-meter run (5:29.6) and 800-meter run (2:30.3). Also grabbing first- place finishes were Delaney Jones in the 100-meter dash (12.91) and the 4×400 relay team of Mallory Bostick, Ashley Yoder, Sophia Hardwick and Adams (4:23.73).

Second-place finishes were provided by Sophia Hardwick in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal best of 52.03., Ashley Yoder in the 800-meter run 2:44.23 and Delaney Jones in the 200-meter dash 28.29.

Mallory Bostick had two third-place finishes in the 400-meter dash (1:06.19) and 200-meter dash (29.27). Mandilyn Weaver also placed third in the high jump (4-08).

Placing fourth were Ashley Yoder in the 1,600-meter run (5:53.35) and Taylor Kennedy in the 3,200-meter run (13:27.13).

Rounding out the Tiger placers were fifth-place finishers Kenzie Bahan in shot put with a personal best (30-05), Teagan Boyd in the 400-meter dash (1:08.31) and Alaina Irving in the 100-meter hurdles (18.2).

The Tigers will be back in action on Monday at the OHC Preview meet hosted by Northeastern.

The WL-S boys team also competed at Anna.

Logan Phillips 110m hurdles (16.77), Micah Smith 800m (2:20.94) and 4x100m relay team of Thornburg, Wilcoxon, Petry, and Stoner (49.31) each placed second.

Brandon Petry 100m (12.48), Asher Knox 800m (2:22.79) and Mark Bair shot put (38-4) each placed third.

Josh Wilcoxon 100m (12.51), Lincoln Henderson 400m (1:03.58), Max Rudolph 300m hurdles (49:00), Jonny Stoner 200m (27.54) and Logan Phillips high jump (5-2) each placed fourth.

The Tigers will compete at the Versailles Invitational on Saturday.