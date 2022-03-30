Indians defeat Triad in softball opener

MECHANICSBURG – Elyse Wilson had a home run and 5 RBI as Mechanicsburg beat Triad, 15-1, in five innings in an OHC softball season opener.
The Indians led, 8-0, through two innings.
For Mechanicsburg, Addie DeLong was 3 for 4 and Emily Conley was 3 for 3.
WL-S splits
West Liberty-Salem defeated visiting Twin Valley South, 6-1, in non-league baseball.
For the Tigers (1-0), Logan Saylor earned the win, Adam LaRoche was 2 for 2 and Payton Knight was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.
In OHC softball, visiting Northeastern topped WL-S, 9-1.
For the Tigers (0-1), Whitney Strapp was 1 for 3 with a run scored and Brooklyn Wilcoxon was 1 for 3 with a double.
UHS falls
Visiting Springfield nipped Urbana, 2-1, in non-league softball.
For UHS (0-1), Emily Skelley was 2 for 3 and Marah Donahoe took the loss despite giving up only 3 hits.