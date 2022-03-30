Indians defeat Triad in softball opener

MECHANICSBURG – Elyse Wilson had a home run and 5 RBI as Mechanicsburg beat Triad, 15-1, in five innings in an OHC softball season opener.

The Indians led, 8-0, through two innings.

For Mechanicsburg, Addie DeLong was 3 for 4 and Emily Conley was 3 for 3.

WL-S splits

West Liberty-Salem defeated visiting Twin Valley South, 6-1, in non-league baseball.

For the Tigers (1-0), Logan Saylor earned the win, Adam LaRoche was 2 for 2 and Payton Knight was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

In OHC softball, visiting Northeastern topped WL-S, 9-1.

For the Tigers (0-1), Whitney Strapp was 1 for 3 with a run scored and Brooklyn Wilcoxon was 1 for 3 with a double.

UHS falls

Visiting Springfield nipped Urbana, 2-1, in non-league softball.

For UHS (0-1), Emily Skelley was 2 for 3 and Marah Donahoe took the loss despite giving up only 3 hits.

Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong drives a hit to left field against Triad. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_delong.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong drives a hit to left field against Triad. Photo by John Coffman Photography