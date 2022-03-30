DeLong, Pine earn OCCAC honors

PIQUA – The Ohio Community College Athletic Association (OCCAC) has named Edison State freshman Hanna DeLong (Mechanicsburg) an OCCAC Softball (Position) Player of the Week and freshman Morgan Pine (Graham) Softball Pitcher of the Week for March 21–27, 2022.

DeLong stuffed her four at-bats with two home runs and six RBI as the Chargers posted a pair of lopsided victories. She slugged 2.250 with the pair of bombs and scored a total of three runs. DeLong added a stolen base as well.

Pine pitched a five-inning complete game in the Chargers’ second win of the week. She surrendered a lone run on two hits and two walks. The freshman struck out 10 batters in the truncated contest.