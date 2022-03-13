Graham wins D-II state title; Indians 3rd in D-III

COLUMBUS – Graham won the Division II state wrestling title on Sunday and Mechanicsburg placed third in Division III.

Graham had 176 team points and Aurora was second with 95 in Division II.

The Falcons had four individual champions – Beric Jordan at 106 pounds, Brogan Tucker at 113, Carter Neves at 215 and Nolan Neves at 285.

In the finals, Jordan pinned Jacob Ohl of Ontario in 4:00; Tucker defeated Mason Taylor of West Holmes, 7-1; Carter Neves defeated Max Shulaw of Columbus DeSales, 7-2 and Nolan Neves defeated Gauge Samson of Maysville, 3-2.

Also in the finals, Mitchell Younger of Watterson defeated Graham’s Nolan Gessler, 4-3, at 144 and Antwaun Burns of London defeated Graham’s Gunner Cramblett, 8-4, at 157.

Graham’s Luke James placed fifth at 165 and Zack Burroughs placed sixth at 175.

The Falcons’ state title was their 21st consecutive and 23rd overall.

Division III

Mechanicsburg had 69.5 team points to place third in Division III. Legacy Christian won with 136 points and Milan Edison had 78.

The Indians had two wrestlers place second.

In the finals, Gavin Brown of Legacy Christian defeated Mechanicsburg’s Westyn Moyer, 3-2, at 150 and Connor Smith of Gibsonburg defeated Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst, 4-1, at 157.

At 132, Mechanicsburg’s Trey Allen defeated Hayden Kuhn of Crestview, 5-2, to place third.

Also for the Indians, Zane Hitchcock placed fifth at 190.