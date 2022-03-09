Local wrestlers set for state tourney

As usual, Champaign County will be sending a large contingent of wrestlers to the state tournament, which begins on Friday in Columbus.

Last weekend, Graham won the Division II district wrestling tournament at Wilmington with 282.5 points. Columbus DeSales was second with 157.5.

Claiming district titles for the Falcons were 106 pounds Beric Jordan, 113 Brogan Tucker, 157 Gunner Cramblett, 175 Zackary Burroughs, 215 Carter Neves and 285 Nolan Neves.

Placing second were 126 Bryce Kohler, 138 Hayden Hughes and 144 Nolan Gessler.

Placing third were 165 Luke James and 190 Evan Lykins and placing fourth was 120 Colt Ryan.

The Falcons will be seeking their 21st consecutive and 23rd overall state title.

Division III

Last weekend, Mechanicsburg placed second at the Division III district wrestling tournament at Troy with 132.5 points. Legacy Christian won the tourney with 209.

For the Indians, Jake Hurst won the district title at 157 pounds.

Placing third for Mechanicsburg were Trey Allen (132), Westyn Moyer (150), Ronnie Thomas (175) and Zane Hitchcock (190).

Jesse Stroud placed fourth at 126.

The state wrestling tournament will begin on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Graham’s Nolan Neves (on top) won the Division II district title last week at 285 pounds. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_neves.jpg Graham’s Nolan Neves (on top) won the Division II district title last week at 285 pounds. Photo by John Coffman Photography