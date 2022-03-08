Slammed to the mat

Mechanicsburg’s Zane Hitchcock slams his opponent at 190 pounds to the mat during the Division III district wrestling meet in Troy last weekend. Hitchcock placed third to qualify for the state tournament, which begins on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

