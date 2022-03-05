Indians 6th, Falcons 7th at state bowling tourney

COLUMBUS – Mechanicsburg placed sixth and Graham was seventh at the Division II state girls bowling tournament on Saturday. Triway won the state title.

For the Indians, Charli Hawk was 15th overall after rolling a 157, 174, 223 for a 554. Kennedy Moore had a 158, 174, 164 for a 496, Hannah Dingledine a 188, 150, 143 for a 481, Faith Ford a 193, 156 for a 349 and Caroline Nott a 142, 203 for a 345.

For the Falcons, Gracie Astry was ninth overall after rolling a 225, 177, 172 for a 574. Lexi Cupps had a 143, 186, 174 for a 503, Paityn Dowty a 181, 163, 118 for a 462, Kailey Dowty a 137, 156, 118 for a 411 and Maddison Murphy a 164.

Urbana’s Riley Smith finished tied for 43rd with a 153, 157, 177 for a 487.