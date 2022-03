Urbana’s Peyton Mounce has been named third-team All-Southwest District in Division II girls basketball.

Mounce averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Hillclimbers.

Also in Division II, Urbana’s Lyza Forson and Graham’s Abby Yukon were each named honorable mention.

In Division III, West Liberty-Salem’s Chaley Wade was named honorable mention.

And in Division IV, Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings and Addie DeLong were each named honorable mention.