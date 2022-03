Local wrestlers set for district meet

Graham’s Beric Jordan (left) vies with Ashton Noggle of Greenville at 106 pounds during last Saturday’s Division II sectional at Graham. Jordan and all of his teammates will be competing at the Division II district meet at Wilmington on Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Division III district meet will be held at Troy’s Hobart Arena on Friday beginning at 3 p.m.

Graham’s Beric Jordan (left) vies with Ashton Noggle of Greenville at 106 pounds during last Saturday’s Division II sectional at Graham. Jordan and all of his teammates will be competing at the Division II district meet at Wilmington on Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Division III district meet will be held at Troy’s Hobart Arena on Friday beginning at 3 p.m.