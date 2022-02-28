Falcons, Indians win wrestling sectionals

ST. PARIS – Graham easily won the Division II wrestling sectional on Saturday with 352.5 team points. Urbana placed 12th with 27 points.

All 14 of Graham’s wrestlers advanced to this weekend’s district meet at Wilmington and 13 of them won sectional titles.

Placing first for the Falcons were 106 pounds Beric Joran, 113 Brogan Tucker, 120 Colt Ryan, 126 Bryce Kohler, 138 Hayden Hughes, 144 Nolan Gessler, 150 Eli Jacks, 157 Gunner Cramblett, 165 Luke James, 175 Zack Burroughs, 190 Evan Lykins, 215 Carter Neves and 285 Nolan Neves.

In addition, Cody Swigart placed fourth at 132.

For Urbana, Evan Fowler advanced to the district by placing third at 190.

The Division II district meet at Wilmington High School begins at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Division III

CINCINNATI – Mechanicsburg won the Division III Reading wrestling sectional on Saturday with 255.5 team points. Reading was second with 242.

For the Indians, Trey Allen (132 pounds), Westyn Moyer (150), Jake Hurst (157) and Zane Hitchcock (190) each claimed titles.

Finishing second were Wade Naff (120), Jesse Stroud (126), Ronnie Thomas (175) and Adam Waller (215).

Nolan Fraley (106) and Parker Cook (165) each placed third and Braedon Stover (144) and Shawn Bebout (285) each placed fourth.

At the Covington Division III wrestling sectional on Saturday, Triad placed seventh.

For the Cardinals, Awsom Mitchell claimed the title at 165.

In addition, Reid Todhunter (157) and Tucker Webb (190) each placed fourth.

At the Lehman Catholic Division III wrestling sectional on Saturday, West Liberty-Salem placed fifth.

For the Tigers, Wylie Harbour (215) placed second.

In addition, Slayde Merriman (120) and Jacob Griffith (132) each placed third and Matthew Christison (150) and Gabriel McGill (157) each placed fourth.

The Division III district meet at Troy’s Hobart Arena begins at 3 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Graham's Luke James scores a takedown against Urbana's Max Tucker at 165 pounds during the Division II sectional at Graham on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Triad's Awsom Mitchell (on top) vies with Ben Logan's Matthew Beikman in the 165-pound final at the Division III sectional at Covington on Saturday. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo