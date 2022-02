Triad’s Mason Harper recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Ohio Wesleyan University. He is pictured with his family during a ceremony at the school.

Triad’s Mason Harper recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Ohio Wesleyan University. He is pictured with his family during a ceremony at the school. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_harper.jpg Triad’s Mason Harper recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Ohio Wesleyan University. He is pictured with his family during a ceremony at the school. Submitted photo