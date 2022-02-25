Posted on by

Triad, M’burg fall in sectional


Triad’s Caleb Thomas finds an open shot against Meadowdale in the Division III boys basketball sectional at Vandalia Butler. Triad lost, 68-27, to finish the season at 9-14 overall. Also in the Division III boys basketball sectional at Vandalia Butler, Preble Shawnee beat Mechanicsburg, 67-29. The Indians finish the season at 4-16 overall.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

