Triad, M’burg fall in sectional

Triad’s Caleb Thomas finds an open shot against Meadowdale in the Division III boys basketball sectional at Vandalia Butler. Triad lost, 68-27, to finish the season at 9-14 overall. Also in the Division III boys basketball sectional at Vandalia Butler, Preble Shawnee beat Mechanicsburg, 67-29. The Indians finish the season at 4-16 overall.

