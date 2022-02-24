M’burg, Graham boys qualify for state in bowling

BEAVERCREEK – Mechanicsburg won the Division II boys bowling district tournament and Graham was fourth.

The Indians rolled a team score of 4,435 and the Falcons had a 4,073.

Both teams qualified for the state tournament, which will be held March 4-5 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

For Mechanicsburg, Peyton Leeson rolled a 708 to tie for first place overall.

Also for the Indians, Jack Wolf rolled a 673 to place ninth, Eli Mayberry had a 596 and Zach Miller a 591.

For the Falcons, Spencer Hannahs rolled a 684 to place seventh overall, Tyler Dowty had a 639 and Ayden Tudor a 587.

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team won the recent Division II district tournament to qualify for state. Pictured (left to right) are Kyle Mayberry, Jacob Brumfield, Jack Wolf, Eli Mayberry, Peyton Leeson, Zach Miller, Bryen DeWitt, Chris Ritchie and Coach Matt Mayberry. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_bowling2.jpg The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team won the recent Division II district tournament to qualify for state. Pictured (left to right) are Kyle Mayberry, Jacob Brumfield, Jack Wolf, Eli Mayberry, Peyton Leeson, Zach Miller, Bryen DeWitt, Chris Ritchie and Coach Matt Mayberry. Photos by John Coffman Photography The Graham girls bowling team won the recent Division II district tournament to qualify for state. Pictured (left to right) Gracie Astry, Kailey Dowty, MacKenzie Clark, Maddy Murphy, Lexi Cupps, Paityn Dowty, Sarah Behrens and Coach Rich Clark https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_bowling3.jpg The Graham girls bowling team won the recent Division II district tournament to qualify for state. Pictured (left to right) Gracie Astry, Kailey Dowty, MacKenzie Clark, Maddy Murphy, Lexi Cupps, Paityn Dowty, Sarah Behrens and Coach Rich Clark Photos by John Coffman Photography