Urbana, Graham, WL-S fall in sectionals

SPRINGFIELD – Trotwood Madison held off Urbana, 52-47, in the Division II boys basketball sectional.

UHS trailed, 25-15, at the half and 36-29 after three quarters.

The Hillclimbers finish the season at 16-7 overall and as champions of the CBC/Mad River Division.

Graham loses

SPRINGFIELD – Dayton Carroll defeated Graham, 55-37, in the Division II boys basketball sectional.

Graham trailed, 21-11, at the half.

For the Falcons, Zack Vanscoy scored 12 points.

“We are definitely proud of this group and are thankful for the adversity that we worked through throughout this year,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “Our last six to seven games we saw the team that we could be this year and these seniors are a big reason for that change. They continued focusing on the process and getting better every day. We love this group and are thankful for the sacrifices they have made.”

The Falcons finish the season at 9-14 overall.

WL-S falls

CLAYTON – Dayton Christian beat West Liberty-Salem, 49-41, in the Division III boys basketball sectional.

WL-S trailed, 22-16, at the half.

For the Tigers (12-12), Owen Johnson had 13 points, Matt Jones had 11 and Logan Saylor added 8.

Tonight’s games

Today at Vandalia Butler in the Division III boys basketball sectional, Triad will play Meadowdale at 6 p.m. and Mechanicsburg will play Preble Shawnee at 7:30 p.m.