Mechanicsburg beats Chieftains in boys bowling

Mechanicsburg beat Bellefontaine, 2,708-2,640, in non-league boys bowling.

The Indians were led by Jack Wolf, who rolled a 435 with games of 234 and 201.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Peyton Leeson rolled a 191, 203 for a 394, Eli Mayberry a 204, Zach Miller a 179, 178 for a 357 and Bryen DeWitt a 190, 225 for a 415.

JH wrestling

Urbana competed at the district wrestling tournament at Vandalia Butler on Sunday and had three wrestlers qualify for the state tournament to be held on March 18-20.

At the district, Libertie Nigh was 3rd at 78 pounds, Colton Roberts was 6th at 84 and Trent Hoffman was 5th at 90.