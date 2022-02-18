Posted on by

Graham nips Ponitz in boys hoops sectional

,

Staff report

Graham’s Zack Vanscoy drives to the basket against Ponitz in the Division II boys basketball sectional at Springfield on Friday.

Graham’s Zack Vanscoy drives to the basket against Ponitz in the Division II boys basketball sectional at Springfield on Friday.


Photo by John Coffman Photography

SPRINGFIELD – Graham nipped Ponitz, 78-76, in overtime in the Division II boys basketball sectional on Friday.

Graham trailed by 10 points with five minutes remaining but rallied for the win.

The Falcons (9-13) advance to play either Dayton Carroll or Northridge here on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Tigers win

WEST LIBERTY – Logan Saylor scored 17 points as West Liberty-Salem defeated Triad, 54-46, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

WL-S led, 33-17, at the half.

For the Tigers (12-11, 9-7), Owen Johnson had 9 points and Taran Logwood added 8.

For the Cardinals (9-14, 4-12), Ayden Spriggs had 14 points and Kane Bailey added 9.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 40-19. For the Tigers, Andre Jones had 10 points, Jayden Temple had 9 and Logan Phillips added 8.

In the Division III sectional, WL-S plays Dayton Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Northmont and Triad plays Meadowdale on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Vandalia Butler.

Graham’s Zack Vanscoy drives to the basket against Ponitz in the Division II boys basketball sectional at Springfield on Friday.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_vanscoy2.jpgGraham’s Zack Vanscoy drives to the basket against Ponitz in the Division II boys basketball sectional at Springfield on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Staff report