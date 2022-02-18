Graham nips Ponitz in boys hoops sectional

SPRINGFIELD – Graham nipped Ponitz, 78-76, in overtime in the Division II boys basketball sectional on Friday.

Graham trailed by 10 points with five minutes remaining but rallied for the win.

The Falcons (9-13) advance to play either Dayton Carroll or Northridge here on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Tigers win

WEST LIBERTY – Logan Saylor scored 17 points as West Liberty-Salem defeated Triad, 54-46, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

WL-S led, 33-17, at the half.

For the Tigers (12-11, 9-7), Owen Johnson had 9 points and Taran Logwood added 8.

For the Cardinals (9-14, 4-12), Ayden Spriggs had 14 points and Kane Bailey added 9.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 40-19. For the Tigers, Andre Jones had 10 points, Jayden Temple had 9 and Logan Phillips added 8.

In the Division III sectional, WL-S plays Dayton Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Northmont and Triad plays Meadowdale on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Vandalia Butler.

Graham’s Zack Vanscoy drives to the basket against Ponitz in the Division II boys basketball sectional at Springfield on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_vanscoy2.jpg Graham’s Zack Vanscoy drives to the basket against Ponitz in the Division II boys basketball sectional at Springfield on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography