Urbana Athletic Boosters to hold Reverse Raffle

The Urbana Athletic Boosters will be hosting a Reverse Raffle on Saturday, March 12, in the Michael Building at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

Only 299 tickets will be sold for this event with the grand prize winner taking home $10,000.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with some games starting at that time. A full catered meal from Paul’s Catering will be served starting at 6:30 p.m.

Over $15,000 in cash will be given out along with door prizes.

The winner of the reverse raffle does not need to be present to win.

Tickets are $100 each which includes entry and a meal for one. Bring someone with you to share the fun for only $20 more (does not include extra raffle entry).

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket, please email Athletic Booster President Kevin Bowdle at hillclimberboosterclub@gmail.com, give him a call at 937-508-1565 or call the Urbana Athletic Department office at 937-653-1416.