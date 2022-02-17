All-CBC basketball teams announced

Urbana’s Jonathan Hildebrand and Will Donahoe have each been named first-team All-CBC/MRD in boys basketball.

Urbana’s Rayvon Rogan, along with Graham’s Eric Goddard and Ben Sells, were each named to the second team.

Urbana’s Landon Key and Graham’s Zack Vanscoy were each named special mention.

In girls basketball, Urbana’s Peyton Mounce and Graham’s Abby Yukon were each named first-team All-CBC/MRD.

Urbana’s Lyza Forson was named to the second team.

Urbana’s Maleah Murphy and Graham’s Hailey Nash were each named special mention.