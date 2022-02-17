Scotts named CBC/MRD bowlers of the year

Urbana’s Jazmyn Scott has been named the CBC/MRD Girls Bowler of the Year.

Scott averages a 199.1 per game.

Scott, along with Graham’s Paityn Dowty, Kailey Dowty and Gracie Astry, were each named first-team All-CBC/MRD.

Graham’s Lexi Cupps and Urbana’s Riley Smith were each named to the second team and Graham’s Sarah Behrens was special mention.

Urbana’s Kaz Scott has been named the CBC/MRD Boys Bowler of the Year.

Scott averages a 220.5 per game.

Scott, along with Graham’s Tyler Dowty, Peyton Schwierking, Jayden Tourney and Spencer Hannahs, were each named first-team All-CBC/MRD.

Urbana’s Logan Dale and Graham’s Daniel Evans were each named to the second team.