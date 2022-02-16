Indians claim D-II sectional bowling title

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team won the Division II sectional at Poelking Marian Lanes.

Graham also advanced to the district by placing fourth at the sectional.

Mechanicsburg finished 294 pins higher than any other team in a field of 25 squads.

The top 12 boys teams and 12 individuals advanced to the district tournament to be held on Feb. 23.

The Indians and the sectional tournament were led by seniors Eli Mayberry and Peyton Leeson.

Mayberry rolled scores of 219, 266 and 269 for a 754 series and Leeson rolled scores of 237, 256 and 255 for a 748 series.

Also for the Indians, Bryen DeWitt rolled a 232, 196 and 204 for a 632, Jack Wolf had a 183, Zach Miller a 200 and 173 and Christopher Ritchie a 192.

For Graham, Ayden Tudor rolled a 659 series, Tyler Dowty a 594, Spencer Hannahs a 592 and Jayden Tourney a 586.

Urbana’s Kaz Scott qualified for district as an individual by rolling a 645 series and WL-S’s Eli Ullery qualified with a 557.