WL-S, Triad boys win in sectionals

CLAYTON – Andre Jones and Logan Saylor each scored 17 points as WL-S beat Brookville, 58-45, in the opening round of the Division III boys basketball sectional.

WL-S led, 20-16, at the half.

Owen Johnson added 16 points for the Tigers (11-11), who advance to play Dayton Christian here on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WL-S will also host Triad on Friday in regular season action.

Triad wins

VANDALIA – Triad held off Northeastern, 46-43, in the Division III boys basketball sectional.

The score was tied, 19-19, at the half.

For the Cardinals, Ayden Sanford had 12 points, Ayden Spriggs had 11 and Caleb Thomas added 8.

Triad (10-13) advances to play Dayton Meadowdale here on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

WL-S’s Logan Saylor dunks against Brookville in the Divsion III boys basketball sectional at Northmont. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_saylor.jpg WL-S’s Logan Saylor dunks against Brookville in the Divsion III boys basketball sectional at Northmont. Photo by John Coffman Photography