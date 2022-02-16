WL-S, Triad boys win in sectionals

CLAYTON – Andre Jones and Logan Saylor each scored 17 points as WL-S beat Brookville, 58-45, in the opening round of the Division III boys basketball sectional.
WL-S led, 20-16, at the half.
Owen Johnson added 16 points for the Tigers (11-11), who advance to play Dayton Christian here on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WL-S will also host Triad on Friday in regular season action.
Triad wins
VANDALIA – Triad held off Northeastern, 46-43, in the Division III boys basketball sectional.
The score was tied, 19-19, at the half.
For the Cardinals, Ayden Sanford had 12 points, Ayden Spriggs had 11 and Caleb Thomas added 8.
Triad (10-13) advances to play Dayton Meadowdale here on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.