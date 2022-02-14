Graham claims D-II state duals and CBC titles

LOUISVILLE, Ohio – Graham won the OHSWCA Division II State Wrestling Duals held on Saturday at Louisville High School.

The Falcons defeated Wilmington, 66-11, in the quarterfinals; Ashland, 46-21 in the semifinals and Aurora, 48-22, in the finals.

Results for the Wilmington match were: 106 Beric Jordan (G) tf 26-11 Mythias Stuckey (W), 113 Brogan Tucker (G) pin 1:10 Darius Stewart (W), 120 Colt Ryan (G) pin 1:17 Ethan Bates (W), 126 Bryce Kohler (G) pin 1:14 Elijah Hibbs (W), 132 Carson Hibbs (W) tf 18-1 Cody Swigart (G), 138 Hayden Hughes (G) dec 8-6 Thane McCoy (W), 144 Nolan Gessler (G) tf 19-1 Alex Smith (W), 150 Eli Jacks (G) pin 1:02 Lee Lynch (W), 157 Gunner Cramblett (G) pin 1:51 Gage Davis (W), 165 Luke James (G) tf 17-2 Thad Stuckey (W), 175 Zack Burroughs (G) pin 1:48 Brayden Smith (W), 190 Evan Lykins (G) pin 4:38 Joshua Snell (W), 215 Carter Neves (G) pin 0:41 Paul McKnight (W) and 285 Bret Brooks (W) won by forfeit.

Results for the Ashland match were: 106 Beric Jordan (G) won by forfeit, 113 Brogan Tucker (G) tf 17-2 Korbyn Jones (Ash), 120 Colt Ryan (G) pin 3:18 Roman Parobek (Ash), 126 Milan Parobek (Ash) pin 5:45 Bryce Kohler (G), 132 Tyler Dodson (Ash) md 12-1 Cody Swigart (G), 138 Hayden Hughes (G) dec 20-17 Griffin Adkins(Ash), 144 Nolan Gessler (G) pin 0:52 Noah Fent (Ash), 150 Eli Jacks (G) pin 1:12 Ashden Maffett (Ash), 157 Gunner Cramblett (G) dec 3-1 Jon Metzger (Ash), 165 Luke James (G) dec 4-3 Angelo Seitz (Ash), 175 Brady Welch (Ash) tf 17-2 Zack Burroughs (G), 190 Evan Lykins (G) dec 8-1 Hayden Flynn (Ash), 215 Carter Neves (G) tf 17-2 Cayden Spotts (Ash) and 285 Hayden Hensel (Ash) wins by forfeit.

Results for the Aurora match were: 106 Beric Jordan (G) pin 1:53 Johnny Green (A), 113 Brogan Tucker (G) SV dec 3-1 Codie Cuerbo (A), 120 Colt Ryan (G) pin 3:05 Luke Green (A), 126 Bryce Kohler (G) pin 4:26 Kaden McGohan (A), 132 Connor Tschudy (A) pin 3:00 Cody Swigart (G), 138 Hayden Hughes (G) md 14-4 Andrew Leon (A), 144 Nolan Gessler (G) tf 15-0 Kyle Bizjak (A), 150 Eli Jacks (G) dec 7-2 Nic Willingham (A), 157 Gunner Cramblett (G) dec 5-3 Ashton Smith (A), 165 Tyler Lillard (A) md 16-6 Luke James (G), 175 Zack Burroughs (G) won by forfeit, 190 Dylan Fishback (A) pin 1:06 Evan Lykins (G), 215 Carter Neves (G) pin 0:55 Quinn Gorman (A) and 285 Killian Snitzer (A) won by forfeit.

On Sunday, Graham finished first in the CBC/Mad River Division and as overall CBC champions with 252.5 team points. It was the Falcons’ 29th consecutive league title.

Champions for Graham were 113 Beric Jordan, 120 Brogan Tucker, 126 Colt Ryan, 132 Bryce Kohler, 138 Bryce Hughes, 144 Nolan Gessler, 165 Luke James and 215 Evan Lykins.

Placing second were 150 Cameron Mockbee and 175 Chett Mannier.

Triad places 4th

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad placed fourth out of six teams during a home wrestling meet on Saturday and Urbana placed sixth.

For the Cardinals, Kyle Walborn, Tucker Webb and Ty Thomas each went 4-1. Logan Harper and Reid Todhunter each went 3-2 and Teion Stammen was 2-0.

Urbana did not report statistics.

JH wrestling

Urbana competed at the CBC junior high wrestling tournament at London on Saturday.

Placers for Urbana were: Libertie Nigh- 3rd- 80 pounds, Colton Roberts- CBC champion- 86, Trent Hoffman- 4th- 92, Lance Saylor- 4th – 110, Gavin Stacy- 2nd runner up – 122, Mike Dale- 6th- 160 and Damien Mattox- 3rd- 172.

Urbana also competed in the OAC divisional state tournament at Thomas Worthington High School on Sunday

Placers for Urbana were: Nigh- 1st place -78 and Gavin Stacy- 2nd place- 120.

Graham’s Nolan Gessler went 3-0 at 144 pounds at the state duals on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_gessler.jpg Graham’s Nolan Gessler went 3-0 at 144 pounds at the state duals on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography