SIDNEY – Botkins rallied to beat Mechanicsburg, 56-52, in the opening round of the Division IV girls basketball sectional on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg led, 26-22, at the half.

Botkins out-scored the Indians, 16-8, in the third quarter.

For Mechanicsburg (19-3), Emily Conley had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 3 steals and Olivia Skillings contributed 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.