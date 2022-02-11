Urbana clinches outright CBC/MRD title

Urbana defeated visiting Northwestern Friday night to clinch the outright CBC/MRD title in boys basketball.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Fairbanks beat Triad, 54-41, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Cardinals trailed, 27-23, at the half.

For Triad (8-13, 4-11), Ayden Sanford had 15 points and Carson Manley added 10.

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 46-35.

Triad plays Northeastern on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Division III sectional at Vandalia Butler.

Graham loses

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake topped Graham, 68-59, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons trailed, 33-26, at the half.

For Graham, Ben Sells had 14 points, Bode McGuire had 13 points, Zack Vanscoy had 13 points and Eric Goddard added 12.

“Indian Lake is a tough team to guard, they have a lot of guys that can get to the rim and shoot,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “We’ve been right there in a lot of games, but I think it comes down to little things throughout the game.”

Indian Lake won the jayvee game, 51-41. For Graham, Owen Powell had 14 points and Gus Ward added 12.

WL-S falls

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern rallied to beat West Liberty-Salem, 46-42, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

WL-S led, 27-12, at the half.

For the Tigers (10-10, 8-7), Taran Logwood had 17 points and Owen Johnson added 13.

WL-S’s jayvees won, 37-32. For the Tigers, Andre Jones had 18 points and Miles Hostetler added 9.

Urbana’s Rayvon Rogan drives to the basket against visiting Northwestern Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_rogan.jpg Urbana’s Rayvon Rogan drives to the basket against visiting Northwestern Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography Triad’s Carson Manley (32) attempts to shoot against visiting Fairbanks Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_manley.jpg Triad’s Carson Manley (32) attempts to shoot against visiting Fairbanks Friday night. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo