Urbana clinches outright CBC/MRD title

Urbana defeated visiting Northwestern Friday night to clinch the outright CBC/MRD title in boys basketball.
Triad falls
NORTH LEWISBURG – Fairbanks beat Triad, 54-41, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.
The Cardinals trailed, 27-23, at the half.
For Triad (8-13, 4-11), Ayden Sanford had 15 points and Carson Manley added 10.
Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 46-35.
Triad plays Northeastern on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Division III sectional at Vandalia Butler.
Graham loses
LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake topped Graham, 68-59, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.
The Falcons trailed, 33-26, at the half.
For Graham, Ben Sells had 14 points, Bode McGuire had 13 points, Zack Vanscoy had 13 points and Eric Goddard added 12.
“Indian Lake is a tough team to guard, they have a lot of guys that can get to the rim and shoot,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “We’ve been right there in a lot of games, but I think it comes down to little things throughout the game.”
Indian Lake won the jayvee game, 51-41. For Graham, Owen Powell had 14 points and Gus Ward added 12.
WL-S falls
SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern rallied to beat West Liberty-Salem, 46-42, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.
WL-S led, 27-12, at the half.
For the Tigers (10-10, 8-7), Taran Logwood had 17 points and Owen Johnson added 13.
WL-S’s jayvees won, 37-32. For the Tigers, Andre Jones had 18 points and Miles Hostetler added 9.