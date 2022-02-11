Mechanicsburg teams sweep Northwestern in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Northwestern, 2,321-2,122, in non-league action. The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 366 with games of 167 and 199.

Also for Mechanicsburg (16-2), Kennedy Moore rolled a 155, 187 for a 342, Caroline Nott a 153, Charli Hawk a 149, Taylor Rausch a 136, Faith Ford a 184, Gwen Westfall a 134 and Kendall Rausch a 147.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees won 1,560-1,526. The Indians were led by Sarah Beattie with games of 142, 159 for a 301 and Ella Lubold with games of 83, 124 for a 207.

The Mechanicsburg boys won, 2,699-2,379. The Indians were led by Peyton Leeson, who rolled a 463 with games of 221 and 242.

Also for Mechanicsburg (17-1), Jack Wolf rolled a 203, 228 for a 431, Eli Mayberry a 209, Zach Miller a 170, Christopher Ritchie a 205, Bryen DeWitt a 152 and Jacob Brumfield a 202.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees won, 1,782-1,677. The Indians were led by Jordan Sadowski with games of 130, 177 for a 307 and Wyatt Cordell with games of 120, 152 for a 272.

The Mechanicsburg teams will be back in action today at the OHC bowling tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl.