Urbana girls advance in sectional

NEW CARLISLE – Lyza Forson’s three-pointer with 13 seconds to play proved to be the difference as Urbana defeated Bellefontaine, 45-44, in the Division II girls basketball sectional.

Urbana started the game with a 7-0 lead but got into foul trouble early.

UHS led, 23-21, at the half.

Bellefontaine rallied in the third quarter to take a 30-26 lead.

“We then rallied back with big defensive stops and scored 19 fourth-quarter points with 4 three-pointers,” said Urbana Coach Amanda Mounce.

Bellefontaine had a chance to tie the game with less than a second remaining but hit only one of two free throws.

For UHS, Forson had 15 points, Maleah Murphy had 12, Reagan Cotner had 11 and Peyton Mounce added 7.

The Hillclimbers (15-8) advance to play either Ben Logan or Eaton here on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Triad falls

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Southeastern knocked off Triad, 52-26, in OHC girls basketball.

For Triad (2-20, 1-15), Madi Cox had a career- and season-high of 15 points to go along with 1 steal and 4 rebounds, Kaley Nott had 5 points, 1 steal and 4 rebounds and Abbey Overfield added 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Southeastern won the jayvee game, 28-8. For Triad, Olivia Hall had 3 points, 1 steal and 1 rebound, Cylie Nott had 3 points and 3 rebounds and Abbey Monroe added 2 points and 2 rebounds.

Triad will play either Fort Loramie or Ansonia on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at Sidney in the Division IV sectional.

Urbana’s Reagan Cotner shoots and scores against Bellefontaine in the Division II sectional at Tecumseh. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_xotner.jpg Urbana’s Reagan Cotner shoots and scores against Bellefontaine in the Division II sectional at Tecumseh. Photo by John Coffman Photography