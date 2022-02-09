Mechanicsburg sweeps Greenon in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Greenon, 2,248-2,169, in OHC action. The Indians were led by Caroline Nott, who rolled a 375 with games of 181 and 194.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Kennedy Moore rolled a 166, 201 for a 367, Charli Hawk a 154, 160 for a 314, Hannah Dingledine a 153, Taylor Rausch a 135 and Kendall Rausch a 164.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees won, 1,717-1,127. The Indians were led by Sarah Beattie with games of 158, 176 for a 334 and Gwen Westfall with games of 133, 145 for a 278.

The Mechanicsburg boys won, 2,910-2,479. The Indians were led by Eli Mayberry, who rolled a 473 with games of 235 and 238.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Jack Wolf rolled a 192, Chris Ritchie a 189-233 for a 422, Bryen DeWitt a 195, 250 for a 445 and Zach Miller a 255.

The Mechanicsburg jayvees won, 1,980-1,794. The Indians were led by Jordan Sadowski with games of 166, 143 for a 309 and Ben Howard with games of 131, 178 for a 309.

Graham splits

In CBC boys bowling, Graham beat Northwestern, 2,790-2,605.

For the Falcons, Jayden Tourney rolled a 232-222 454, Peyton Schwierking a 186-186 372 and Tristan Maxwell a 258.

Northwestern won the girls match, 2,417-2,388.

For the Falcons, Gracie Astry rolled a 256-140 396, Kailey Dowty a 204-172 376 and Paityn Dowty a 194-170 364.