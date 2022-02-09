Urbana defeats WL-S in boys hoops

Urbana defeated visiting West Liberty-Salem, 43-38, in non-league boys basketball.

UHS led, 25-24, at the half.

For the Hillclimbers (14-6), Jonathan Hildebrand had 11 points, Landon Key had 10 and Will Donahoe added 9.

For the Tigers (10-9), Taran Logwood had 10 points and Owen Johnson and Logan Saylor each added 9.

Urbana won the jayvee game, 39-35. For WL-S, Miles Hostetler had 9 points and Andre Jones added 8. UHS did not report statistics.

Indians fall

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks beat Mechanicsburg, 52-20, in OHC boys basketball.

The Indians (4-13, 1-13) trailed, 28-6, at the half.

Triad girls lose

NORTH LEWISBURG – Greeneview downed Triad, 45-32, in OHC girls basketball.

For Triad (2-19, 1-14), Madi Cox had 11 points, Abbey Overfield had 12 points, Mia LeMay had 4 assists and 8 rebounds and Ashlyn McCoy added 10 rebounds.

Greeneview won the jayvee game, 19-6. For Triad, Cylie Nott had 6 points and Abbey Monroe and Kaitlyn Gregg each added 4 rebounds.

JH basketball

In the CBC 7th grade boys basketball tournament, Urbana topped Northwestern, 48-16. For UJHS (15-1), BJ Potter had 13 points and Grady Lantz added 12.

Urbana hosts Jonathan Alder today at 6:15 p.m. at UHS.

In the CBC 8th grade boys basketball tournament, Indian Lake beat Urbana, 40-35. For UJHS (9-9), Gavin Dyer had 14 points and JJ Johnson added 10.

Urbana's Max Keely (left) shoots over WL-S's Logan Saylor at UHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography