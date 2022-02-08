Mechanicsburg sweeps Jonathan Alder in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Jonathan Alder, 2,380-2,257, in non-league action.

The Indians were led by Kennedy Moore, who rolled a 373 with games of 182 and 191.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Caroline Nott rolled a 191, 169 for a 360, Charli Hawk a 148, 204 for a 352, Hannah Dingledine a 157, 166 for a 323 and Taylor Rausch a 158, 144 for a 302.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees won, 1,695-1,535. The Indians were led by Kendall Rausch with games of 162, 162 for a 324 and Faith Ford with games of 171, 148 for a 319.

The Mechanicsburg boys won, 2,987-2,705. The Indians were led by Bryen DeWitt, who rolled a 472 with games of 241 and 231.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Zach Miller had a 204, 223 for a 427, Jack Wolf a 224, 184 for a 408, Eli Mayberry a 215, 205 for a 420 and Peyton Leeson a 279, 190 for a 469.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees won, 1,830-1,824. The Indians were led by Ben Howard, who rolled a 266 with games of 132 and 134. Jordan Hood had a 142, 121 for a 263.