Indians, Hillclimbers win in girls hoops

MECHANICSBURG – Addie DeLong scored 19 of her team-high 23 points in the first half on 9 of 10 shooting from the floor as Mechanicsburg routed Franklin Monroe, 74-40, in non-league girls basketball.

Mechanicsburg’s Dani Schipfer and Olivia Skillings each contributed impressive all-around games – Schipfer recording 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals while Skillings compiled 12 points, three rebounds and game highs of eight assists and eight steals.

The Indians (18-2) limited Franklin Monroe to 34 percent shooting from the field while forcing 28 Jet turnovers and out-rebounding FM by a margin of 17 – including 20-8 on the offensive glass.

Mechanicsburg will play at WL-S tonight to make up a contest previously scheduled for last Thursday that was postponed due to the effects of the winter storm.

WL-S falls

WEST LIBERTY – Fairbanks held off WL-S, 53-49, in OHC girls basketball.

The Tigers are now 11-10, 8-6 while the Panthers improve to 16-5, 12-4.

For WL-S, Megan Hollar and Aubrey Williams each had 11 points and Chaley Wade added 9.

Fairbanks won the 9th grade game, 36-25. Laila Butler had 6 points for the Tigers.

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 26-17. Maddie Cole had 10 points for the Tigers.

Urbana wins

NORTH LEWISBURG – Urbana beat Triad, 66-17, in non-league girls basketball.

For UHS (14-8), Peyton Mounce had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, Lyza Forson had 16 points and 5 rebounds, Reagan Cotner had 14 points and Maleah Murphy added 7 assists.

For Triad (2-18), Madi Cox had 6 points, Mia LeMay had 5 points and Abbey Overfield added 5 rebounds.

Urbana won the jayvee game, 32-11, in 2 quarters.

For UHS, Emma Keely had 11 points and Claire Keely added 8. For Triad, Kaydence Feasel had 5 points.

Graham loses

SPRINGFIELD – Graham lost to Springfield, 71-28, in non-league girls basketball.

The Falcons (3-16) trailed, 37-14, at the half.