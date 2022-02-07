Triad places 5th at Ada

Triad’s Tucker Webb (pictured) pins his opponent at 190 pounds during the Ada Invitational on Saturday. Triad placed 5th out of 19 teams. For the Cardinals, Awsom Mitchell placed first at 165 pounds. Also placing for Triad were Webb, who was 3rd at 190, and Jacob Haser, who was 4th at 120.

Staff report

