Wilson signs with UNOH

Urbana’s Riley Wilson will attend UNOH on a full scholarship and play baseball. Pictured are (front row left to right) Alisa Wilson and Riley Wilson. In the back row are Ellen Patrick, Reyse Wilson, Richard Patrick, Rod Wilson, Raygen Wilson and UHS Coach Evan Petty.

