Indians earn outright OHC title in girls hoops

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg routed Northeastern, 62-18, in OHC girls basketball

Indians’ guard Addie DeLong paced a balanced effort with 17 points and 8 steals as the Indians recorded a 31-7 advantage in forced turnovers. Olivia Skillings had 14 points and Dani Schipfer added 13 for Mechanicsburg.

The Indians (16-2, 13-1) have earned an outright Ohio Heritage Conference North Division Championship – their second in the last three seasons.

UHS wins

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana defeated Kenton Ridge, 60-21, in CBC girls basketball.

The Hillclimbers led, 49-6, at the half.

For UHS (13-8), Peyton Mounce had 26 points, 9 rebounds and 7 steals, Lyza Forson had 9 points and Maleah Murphy added 6 assists and 5 points.

Triad falls

WEST JEFFERSON – Triad lost to West Jefferson, 54-14, in OHC girls basketball.

For Triad (2-17, 1-13), Abbey Overfield had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 1 block and Mia LeMay had 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal.

Schlaters honored

ST. PARIS – On Saturday, Ron and Diana Schlater will be honored for 50 years of volunteering and assisting with several sports at Graham.

The Schlaters have been part of the Graham wrestling program for a large part of the 50 years, including reporting statistics to the media.

They will be honored after Graham’s first state duals match in a small celebration highlighting all these years of service to the sporting community.

The meet begins at 10 a.m. at GHS.

Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong (pictured) had 17 points and 8 steals in a victory over Northeastern. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_delong.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong (pictured) had 17 points and 8 steals in a victory over Northeastern. Photo by John Coffman Photography