WL-S nips Jonathan Alder in girls basketball

WEST LIBERTY – Bailey Poppe made two free throws with one-tenth of a second left as WL-S nipped Jonathan Alder, 36-35, in non-league girls basketball.
For the Tigers (11-9), Hallie Smith and Megan Hollar each had 9 points.
Jonathan Alder won the jayvee game, 30-27, in OT. For the Tigers, Caitlyn King and Maddie Cole each had 6 points.
WL-S won the 9th grade game, 21-17. For the Tigers, Katelyn Cole had 9 points.
JH basketball
In 7th grade boys basketball, Urbana beat Graham, 47-22. For UJHS (14-1), Grady Lantz had 17 points.
Urbana won the 8th grade boys game, 46-43. For UJHS (8-8), Gavin Dyer had 11 points, JJ Johnson had 10 and Brody Donahoe added 9.
Graham did not report statistics.