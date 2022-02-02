WL-S nips Jonathan Alder in girls basketball

WEST LIBERTY – Bailey Poppe made two free throws with one-tenth of a second left as WL-S nipped Jonathan Alder, 36-35, in non-league girls basketball.

For the Tigers (11-9), Hallie Smith and Megan Hollar each had 9 points.

Jonathan Alder won the jayvee game, 30-27, in OT. For the Tigers, Caitlyn King and Maddie Cole each had 6 points.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 21-17. For the Tigers, Katelyn Cole had 9 points.

JH basketball

In 7th grade boys basketball, Urbana beat Graham, 47-22. For UJHS (14-1), Grady Lantz had 17 points.

Urbana won the 8th grade boys game, 46-43. For UJHS (8-8), Gavin Dyer had 11 points, JJ Johnson had 10 and Brody Donahoe added 9.

Graham did not report statistics.

WL-S’s Chaley Wade drives to the basket against Jonathan Alder. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_wade.jpg WL-S’s Chaley Wade drives to the basket against Jonathan Alder. Photo by John Coffman Photography