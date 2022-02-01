Graham boys, Urbana girls fall in basketball

SPRINGFIELD – Kenton Ridge beat Graham, 55-47, in CBC boys basketball.

The Falcons trailed, 26-23, at the half.

For Graham (6-10), Eric Goddard had 13 points and Jayden Sells added 11.

“It comes down to playing defense. We have to want to,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “I think we were very unselfish offensively, but defensively we need to get stops.”

Kenton Ridge won the jayvee game, 51-17.

UHS girls lose

SPRINGFIELD – Northwestern defeated Urbana, 61-47, in CBC/MRD girls basketball.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 27-24, at the half.

For Urbana, Maleah Murphy had 9 points and 6 assists, Reagan Cotner had 11 points and Peyton Mounce had 16 points and 9 rebounds.

UHS (12-8, 5-5) plays at Kenton Ridge today at 6 p.m. (varsity only).

JH basketball

The Urbana 8th grade girls basketball team lost to Tecumseh in the second round of the CBC tournament. For UJHS (10-5), Alex Dixon led all scorers with 26 points.

Graham’s Eric Goddard (pictured) scored 13 points against Kenton Ridge. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_goddard.jpg Graham’s Eric Goddard (pictured) scored 13 points against Kenton Ridge. Photo by John Coffman Photography