Girls hoops sectional pairings announced

In the Division II sectional girls basketball tournament at Tecumseh, Urbana will play Bellefontaine on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Graham will play either Northwestern or Tipp on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

In Division III, WL-S will play either Milton-Union or Miami East on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at a site to be determined.

In Division IV at Sidney, Mechanicsburg will play Botkins on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. and Triad will play either Fort Loramie or Ansonia on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

To see the entire brackets, go to ohsaa.org.