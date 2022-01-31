North Union defeats Urbana in girls hoops

Visiting North Union beat Urbana, 53-42, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Saturday.

The score was tied, 24-24, at the half.

“We got into foul trouble early in the first half, but our bench responded well,” said UHS Coach Amanda Mounce. “We had some defensive breakdowns to start the third quarter and dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of.”

For UHS (12-7, 5-4), Reagan Cotner had 12 points and 5 rebounds and Lyza Forson added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

North Union is now 18-2, 10-0.

Graham falls

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake upended Graham, 50-37, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Saturday.

Graham trailed, 22-16, at the half.

For the Falcons (3-15, 1-8), Abby Yukon had 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad lost to Fairbanks, 58-9, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

For the Cardinals (2-16, 1-12), Madi Cox had 5 points and Ashlyn McCoy added 4 rebounds.

The Triad jayvees lost, 16-2, in two quarters.

Urbana’s Reagan Cotner (pictured) scored a team-high 12 points against visiting North Union on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_cotner.jpg Urbana’s Reagan Cotner (pictured) scored a team-high 12 points against visiting North Union on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography